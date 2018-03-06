Features
Album Of The Week: David Byrne
American Utopia
One Tuesday morning, just a little under 10 years ago, my wife and I learned that she was pregnant. I didn't know
what
the fuck…
Tom Breihan
|
March 6, 2018 - 10:12 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Lucy Dacus
Historian
For about 40 years, my father taught history at Loyola College in Baltimore. At his retirement party a couple of years ago, my dad's colleagues…
Tom Breihan
|
February 27, 2018 - 10:27 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Screaming Females
All At Once
It's the cheapest thing in the world to focus on the fact that Marissa Paternoster is a small human being with an enormous voice, even…
Tom Breihan
|
February 20, 2018 - 10:31 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Superchunk
What A Time To Be Alive
There's a song on
What A Time To Be Alive
, the new album from North Carolina indie originators Superchunk, that's called "Reagan Youth," named after…
Tom Breihan
|
February 13, 2018 - 11:15 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Holy Motors
Slow Sundown
I know a few things, but I don't know much about Estonia. Here's everything I know: I know it's a Baltic state, a former Socialist…
Tom Breihan
|
February 6, 2018 - 11:56 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Bat Fangs
Bat Fangs
One of these days, we're going to learn. In 2010, when Carrie Brownstein and Janet Weiss teamed up with Mary Timony and Rebecca Cole to…
Tom Breihan
|
January 30, 2018 - 11:14 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Tribulation
Down Below
About two years ago, in the midst of one of those magical New York nights where you end up in places you never would've thought…
Tom Breihan
|
January 23, 2018 - 11:58 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Closer
All This Will Be
I don't know how or why the term "skramz" started. It's an ugly, clumsy word, but it's useful. Functionally, "skramz" pretty much means "what screamo…
Tom Breihan
|
January 16, 2018 - 10:42 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Jeff Rosenstock
POST-
"A concept album about economic anxiety." That was what I called
WORRY.
, the last album from Long Island pop-punk auteur Jeff Rosenstock back when it…
Tom Breihan
|
January 9, 2018 - 11:31 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Conway
G.O.A.T.
It's hard for me to understand how an album this good sneaks out into the world without anyone much noticing. For a solid year, the…
Tom Breihan
|
January 2, 2018 - 10:15 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Lemuria
Recreational Hate
The Buffalo band Lemuria didn't release their debut album until 2008, but they started in 2004. And they've always sounded something like 2004, or at…
Tom Breihan
|
December 12, 2017 - 10:42 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Red Death
Formidable Darkness
It's happening again. Or, more accurately, it never stopped happening. For decades, DIY hardcore has existed as a whole international underground network, and it's never…
Tom Breihan
|
December 5, 2017 - 1:08 pm
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Miguel
War & Leisure
If you've ever seen Miguel live, you know that he was basically born to be a successful entertainer. He's too beautiful, too talented, too slickly…
Tom Breihan
|
November 28, 2017 - 10:51 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Polygondwanaland
At the end of last year, the Australian psych-rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard made a grand and absurd pronouncement: They would release…
Tom Breihan
|
November 21, 2017 - 11:27 am
Album Of The Week
Album Of The Week: Kamaiyah
Before I Wake
"This past year has been extremely hard for me," Kamaiyah wrote in an Instagram caption on the day that she released her new
Before I
…
Tom Breihan
|
November 14, 2017 - 10:28 am
