David-Byrne-American-Utopia-1520277474

Album Of The Week: David Byrne American Utopia

One Tuesday morning, just a little under 10 years ago, my wife and I learned that she was pregnant. I didn't know what the fuck…
Tom Breihan | March 6, 2018 - 10:12 am
Lucy Dacus - Historian

Album Of The Week: Lucy Dacus Historian

For about 40 years, my father taught history at Loyola College in Baltimore. At his retirement party a couple of years ago, my dad's colleagues…
Tom Breihan | February 27, 2018 - 10:27 am
Screaming Females - All At Once

Album Of The Week: Screaming Females All At Once

It's the cheapest thing in the world to focus on the fact that Marissa Paternoster is a small human being with an enormous voice, even…
Tom Breihan | February 20, 2018 - 10:31 am
Superchunk-What-A-Time-to-Be-Alive-1518536129

Album Of The Week: Superchunk What A Time To Be Alive

There's a song on What A Time To Be Alive, the new album from North Carolina indie originators Superchunk, that's called "Reagan Youth," named after…
Tom Breihan | February 13, 2018 - 11:15 am
Holy Motors - Slow Sundown

Album Of The Week: Holy Motors Slow Sundown

I know a few things, but I don't know much about Estonia. Here's everything I know: I know it's a Baltic state, a former Socialist…
Tom Breihan | February 6, 2018 - 11:56 am
Bat Fangs - Bat Fangs

Album Of The Week: Bat Fangs Bat Fangs

One of these days, we're going to learn. In 2010, when Carrie Brownstein and Janet Weiss teamed up with Mary Timony and Rebecca Cole to…
Tom Breihan | January 30, 2018 - 11:14 am
Tribulation - Down Below

Album Of The Week: Tribulation Down Below

About two years ago, in the midst of one of those magical New York nights where you end up in places you never would've thought…
Tom Breihan | January 23, 2018 - 11:58 am
Closer - All This Will Be

Album Of The Week: Closer All This Will Be

I don't know how or why the term "skramz" started. It's an ugly, clumsy word, but it's useful. Functionally, "skramz" pretty much means "what screamo…
Tom Breihan | January 16, 2018 - 10:42 am
Jeff Rosenstock - POST-

Album Of The Week: Jeff Rosenstock POST-

"A concept album about economic anxiety." That was what I called WORRY., the last album from Long Island pop-punk auteur Jeff Rosenstock back when it…
Tom Breihan | January 9, 2018 - 11:31 am
Conway - G.O.A.T.

Album Of The Week: Conway G.O.A.T.

It's hard for me to understand how an album this good sneaks out into the world without anyone much noticing. For a solid year, the…
Tom Breihan | January 2, 2018 - 10:15 am
Lemuria - Recreational Hate

Album Of The Week: Lemuria Recreational Hate

The Buffalo band Lemuria didn't release their debut album until 2008, but they started in 2004. And they've always sounded something like 2004, or at…
Tom Breihan | December 12, 2017 - 10:42 am
Red-Death-Formidable-Darkness-1512412310

Album Of The Week: Red Death Formidable Darkness

It's happening again. Or, more accurately, it never stopped happening. For decades, DIY hardcore has existed as a whole international underground network, and it's never…
Tom Breihan | December 5, 2017 - 1:08 pm
Miguel - War & Leisure

Album Of The Week: Miguel War & Leisure

If you've ever seen Miguel live, you know that he was basically born to be a successful entertainer. He's too beautiful, too talented, too slickly…
Tom Breihan | November 28, 2017 - 10:51 am
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard - Polygondwanaland

Album Of The Week: King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Polygondwanaland

At the end of last year, the Australian psych-rock band King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard made a grand and absurd pronouncement: They would release…
Tom Breihan | November 21, 2017 - 11:27 am
Kamaiyah - Before I Wake

Album Of The Week: Kamaiyah Before I Wake

"This past year has been extremely hard for me," Kamaiyah wrote in an Instagram caption on the day that she released her new Before I
Tom Breihan | November 14, 2017 - 10:28 am
