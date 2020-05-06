Elon Musk & Grimes’ Baby Can’t Be Named X Æ A-12 In California

Elon Musk and Grimes welcomed their beautiful baby boy X Æ A-12 into the world this week, and then proceeded to immediately ruin everything by naming him X Æ A-12. Maybe. Although they’re probably just trolling — remember when Grimes said that she got part of her eye removed to eliminate blue light from her vision? — both parents have confirmed the name on Twitter, and Grimes even offered a detailed explanation for it. And if they’re not trolling, well, they might have to rethink some things.

TMZ reports that although they can call the kid whatever they want, the state of California — where he was presumably born — doesn’t allow legal names to contain numbers or symbols, so X Æ A-12 isn’t going to work. PEOPLE clarifies that although the baby boy’s name isn’t technically illegal, it won’t be accepted as valid by the state. According to family law attorney David Glass, if they filled out the birth certificate at the hospital “with the odd numbers, dashes and symbols, it will be submitted and then rejected and they’ll be asked to submit it again.”

“In California, you can only use the ’26 characters’ of the English language in your baby name,” Glass explains. “Thus, you can’t have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like ‘O’Connor,’ is acceptable … They have an opportunity to appeal the rejection of the birth certificate application but it’s unlikely that it will be granted because, again, California … has been struggling with using symbols.”

SR-71, but yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020

U r a powerful ‍♀️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 6, 2020