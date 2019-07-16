Last night, we learned that Grimes is the star of a new Adidas ad campaign. And in announcing her Adidas gig, Grimes posted on Instagram about her workout regimen. Somewhere in there, Grimes made a truly shocking announcement: She’s had experimental eye surgery, replacing the “top film” of her eyeball and replacing it with “an orange ultra-flex polymer.” This is meant to treat seasonal affective disorder by eliminating blue light from her vision. Seriously! She says all this!

Here’s the exact quote:

I have also eliminated all blue light from my vision through an experimental surgery that removes the top film of my eyeball and replaces it with an orange ultra-flex polymer that my friend and I made in the lab this past winter as a means to cure seasonal depression.

In that same Instagram post, Grimes also claims that she does swordfighting workouts and screaming sessions. All that is interesting, but it’s kids’ stuff compared to the eyeball thing. The eyeball thing raises so many questions. For instance: What?

Also: Is Grimes fucking with us? Or did she really get futuristic eye surgery so that she can’t see blue light? Is this actually something that people do? Are we all going to have orange ultra-flex polymers in our eyeballs in 10 years?

Here’s the Instagram post: