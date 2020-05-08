Lately, Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier, the woman known to most of us as Christine And The Queens, has been staying at home in Paris, working out stunning covers of tracks like Travis Scott’s “Highest In The Room” and Neil Young’s “Heart Of Gold.” But Christine also has new product of her own to promote. Earlier this year, she released her EP La Vita Nuova. And last night, she was the musical guest on Stephen Colbert’s Late Show.

On Colbert, Christine curled up in the window of her Paris apartment and sang the EP’s lead single “People, I’ve been sad.” It’s a good song, and Christine brought a real intensity to her vocal. But it’s a bit deflating to see a performer as physically dynamic as Christine stay so still for an entire performance. That’s the kind of thing that can’t really be helped; I’m guessing she doesn’t have the ability to stage a whole theatrical dance production in her apartment. It’s just one of those things. Watch it below.

The La Vita Nuova EP is out now on Because Music.