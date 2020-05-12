Reading & Leeds Festivals Cancelled For 2020

No surprise here: The UK’s concurrent, interrelated Reading & Leeds festivals are the latest large-scale public event to be cancelled due to coronavirus concerns. As you can see in the above photo from last year’s Reading, these fests do not exactly lend themselves to social distancing. “We’re so sorry to announce that Reading and Leeds 2020 will no longer be taking place” reads the caption accompanying a longer official statement. “Keep safe and see you all next year.”

Reading & Leeds 2020 were set to be headlined by Rage Against The Machine, Stormzy, and Liam Gallagher. The lineup also included Migos, Run The Jewels, Slowthai, Fontaines D.C., IDLES, Mabel, JPEGMAFIA, Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, and many more. The fest was set to go down the final weekend of August. The cancellation comes just a day after Barcelona’s famed Primavera Sound called off its rescheduled August dates. Yet somehow Chicago’s early August staple Lollapalooza has not been cancelled yet.

Read Reading & Leeds’ full statement below.