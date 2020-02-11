Reading Leeds Announce Initial 2020 Lineup

England’s dual city festival Reading and Leeds have announced the first wave of artists that make up their 2020 lineup. Stormzy, Liam Gallagher, and the reunited Rage Against The Machine are the headliners.

Also included on the lineup are Migos, Run The Jewels, Slowthai, Two Door Cinema Club, All Time Low, Rex Orange County, Fontaines D.C., IDLES, JPEGMAFIA, Denzel Curry, Danny Brown, and a bunch more. Weird lineup!

This year’s Reading and Leeds festival takes place from 8/28-30 in both Reading and Leeds. More information is available here.