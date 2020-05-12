No Kid Hungry Rejects Donation From Tekashi 6ix9ine

Although still facing legal trouble in the form of a lawsuit for being a bad brand ambassador, the always controversial Tekashi 6ix9ine has been out of prison for a month and already has a new single out. The rapper born Daniel Hernandez is also apparently attempting to make a positive difference in society with the money from said single, but it seems he’s been thwarted on that front.

As TMZ reports, 6ix9ine made $2 million last week by selling new merch (including a mask emblazoned with a cartoon version of his colorful teeth) and releasing his new song “GOOBA.” He attempted to donate $200,000 of that money to an organization called No Kid Hungry dedicated to keeping vulnerable children fed.

However, the nonprofit has issued a statement indicating they’ve turned down his money: “We are grateful for Mr. Hernandez’s generous offer to donate to No Kid Hungry but we have informed his representatives that we have declined this donation. As a child-focused campaign, it is our policy to decline funding from donors whose activities do not align with our mission and values.” In a since-deleted tweet, Tekashi reportedly wrote, “@nokidhungry rather take food out the mouth of these innocent children I never seen something so cruel.”

On one hand, it’s not surprising that No Kid Hungry doesn’t want to be associated with a guy who once pled guilty to uploading sexually explicit videos of a child. On the other hand, that’s $200K less to feed hungry kids. If he’s serious about philanthropy, maybe 6ix9ine should consider anonymous donations in the future?