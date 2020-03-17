Fashion Nova Sues Tekashi69 For $2.25M For Being A Bad Brand Ambassador

Daniel Hernandez, the rapper known as 6ix9ine or Tekashi69, is expected to be released from prison on 8/2. When he gets out, he may be facing some negative attention from the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, the gang whose affiliation he used to establish street cred, then testified against in court in exchange for a reduced sentence on his racketeering charges. In the meantime, Tekashi is already catching heat from his former associates at Fashion Nova.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Tekashi signed an endorsement deal to be a brand ambassador for the discount clothing retailer in October 2018. Per the terms of the deal, the rapper was expected to promote Fashion Nova through his social media pages and in his music. Trouble was, two weeks after the company paid him a $225,000 advance, he was arrested, which prevented him from upholding his end of the deal. Furthermore, Fashion Nova claims Tekashi’s testimony during the trial has rendered him incapable of being a good brand ambassador.

Now the company is suing 6ix9ine for $2.25 million, claiming that he never repaid the $225,000 as promised and that they were unaware of his criminal involvement when they struck the deal. It will be interesting to see whether this lawsuit gains any traction at all given that Tekashi was already a convicted sex offender when he became a star and almost faced prison time for violating the terms of his parole the same month he signed the Fashion Nova deal, and that a few months before that he was under police investigation for ordering a hit on Chief Keef (a charge he later admitted to on the stand), and also that his entire image was premised on being a gang member.