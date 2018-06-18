6ix9ine Under Investigation For Involvement In Chief Keef NYC Shooting: Report

Police are still investigating the Chief Keef shooting that took place in the wee hours of June 2 at the W Hotel in NYC. Law enforcement is now looking into 6ix9ine’s possible involvement or connection to the pair of unknown suspects who are responsible for pulling the trigger, according to TMZ.

Even though Tekashi was confirmed to be in Los Angeles at the time of the shooting, police reportedly want to see if he possibly ordered the hit. Based on surveillance tapes obtained by law enforcement, it looks as if Chief Keef was being followed around the entire night. Police reportedly found the two suspects at the China Chalet restaurant that the Chicago rapper frequented earlier in the evening.

The suspects then allegedly hopped in a dark Ford Econovan and kept tabs on Keef while en route back to his hotel. They reportedly ran up on the 22-year-old while he was enjoying a cigarette outside but the shots ultimately missed Sosa, only hitting a nearby sign. The assailants apparently escaped in the same van, which was discovered by police in Brooklyn days later.

6ix9ine has repeatedly denied his involvement in the altercation. “He’s a gangsta rapper. He promotes violence. So, I guess he has a lot of beef on the streets; I don’t know who he’s beefing with that wants to hurt him, but it’s definitely not me. I’m actually a fan. I’ve never shot a gun in my life, to be honest with you,” he told TMZ Live.

Chief Keef’s representatives released a statement exclusively to Billboard following the shooting. “Chief Keef, who was in New York for an event, along with his team and the other members of Glory Boyz Entertainment (GBE) that were traveling with him are safe,” said Portia Stamps.

In weeks since the incident, Tekashi continued trolling Chicago rappers by heading to Chi-town and handing out money and meals to the homeless. He also took one of Chief Keef’s alleged baby mothers on a shopping spree back in NYC, where he purchased her a new Gucci fanny pack.

This article originally appeared on Billboard.