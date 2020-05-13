Watch A Bunch Of Famous Comedians Sing Weird Al’s “Eat It” On The Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event For Charity

Gal Gadot’s star-studded “celebrities sing John Lennon’s ‘Imagine’” video was such a beautiful self-own that it immediately spawned a bunch of parodies. Zack Fox, Thundercat, 6lack, and Eric Andre gave a heartfelt performance of “Slob On My Knob.” Indie stars like Mac DeMarco, Danny Brown, Robin Pecknold, and Natalie Prass came together to cover Blink-182’s “I Miss You.” And now we’re getting a bunch of famous comedians singing Weird Al’s “Eat It.”

Tonight, Bob Odenkirk and David Cross got the old Mr. Show gang back together for the Mr. Show Zoomtacular Annual Business Call Event For Charity — a special event to benefit LIFT, a national organization empowering families to break the cycle of poverty. Former cast members and writers including Paul F. Tompkins, Scott Aukerman, Brett Passel, Jay Johnston, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Brian Posehn, Tom Kenny, Jill Talley, and John Ennis all participated in the Zoom call. And it concluded with a parody of a big celebrity singalong a la “Imagine.”

Mr. Show cast members like David Cross, Bob Odenkirk, Sarah Silverman, Scott Adsit, and Jack Black joined forces with other comedians including Al Franken, Patton Oswalt, Tony Hale, Rachel Bloom, Fred Armisen, John Hodgman, Heidi Gardner, and Paul Scheer and Odenkirk’s Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad castmates Bryan Cranston, Rhea Seehorn, Michael McKean, and Michael Mando to sing “Eat It,” “Weird” Al Yankovic’s parody of Michael Jackson’s “Beat It.” Oh, and Weird Al himself joined in at the end. Watch below.

Truly there's no problem that can't be overcome when you get a bunch of celebrities together to sing something. https://t.co/gBOEz9q1YX — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) May 14, 2020