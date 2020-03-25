In ways that she couldn’t have possibly anticipated, Gal Gadot gave the world a great gift last week. When Gadot rounded up a bunch of her friends to sing lines from John Lennon’s “Imagine” into their phones, she gave us all something that we can mercilessly clown while we’re stuck in quarantine. Already, there have been plenty of parody videos. We’ve already posted Zack Fox and friends’ version of “Slob On My Knob.” There’s also Twitching Tongues frontman Colin Young rounding up a bunch of recognizable hardcore figures to sing Smash Mouth’s “All Star” and sportswriter Pablo S. Torre getting a bunch of sports-media figures to do Linkin Park’s “In The End.” Last night, indie rock got in on the action, and they did it via the timeless medium of Blink-182.

The latest “Imagine” parody is Dr. Dog’s Eric Slick bringing his own friends together to take on Blink-182’s “I Miss You,” the 2003 heartsick banger of a ballad. The cast of characters in this video is pretty wide-ranging and impressive. It includes Mac DeMarco, Danny Brown, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, Natalie Prass, Kevin Morby, Caroline Rose, Pedro The Lion’s David Bazan, Riley Walker, both members of Whitney, both members of Ohmme, Lucius’ Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig, NNAMDÏ, DJ Harrison, pop songwriter Matthew Koma, and comedian Demi Adejuyigbe.

A whole lot of these people do their approximations of Tom DeLonge’s fake-English California whine thing, a dubious but understandable choice. Danny Brown gets the big hook, which was the right call. Watch it all happen below.

This is great and all, but Mount Eerie mastermind and noted “I Miss You” fan Phil Elverum should really be here.