Watch Jason Isbell & Amanda Shires’ Reunions Release Show In An Actual Venue

Jason Isbell and his band the 400 Unit just released their new album Reunions yesterday. And although they couldn’t play an actual release show, Isbell and his bandmate/wife Amanda Shires could play a release livestream…from an actual venue.

Last night, Isbell and Shires celebrated the release of Reunions by livestreaming an intimate acoustic performance from Brooklyn Bowl Nashville. There wasn’t an actual audience — besides this, the venue still hasn’t even officially opened — but it might be the closest thing you can get to a real concert without getting in your car and/or heading to Arkansas.

Watch archived video of An Acoustic Evening With Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires below and check out our wide-ranging interview with Isbell while you’re at it.

