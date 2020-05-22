Trash Talk – “Something Wicked” (Prod. Kenny Beats)

Kenny Beats has made a name for himself by injecting intense aggression into songs by artists like Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, Rico Nasty, Denzel Curry, and, most recently, Slowthai. He’s started branching more outside of rap music: He worked on the new IDLES album and he recently collaborated with the Seattle singer Deb Never. Today, he’s announcing a new team up with the Los Angeles hardcore band Trash Talk, who recorded their first new material in four years with him.

We haven’t heard from Trash Talk since their 2016 EP Tangle, but they’re releasing a new project, the Squalor EP, in a couple weeks. “We did a record with Steve Albini, but that was more about engineering,” Trash Talk guitarist Garrett Stevenson said in a press release. “Working with Kenny was the first time we’ve had real input in the studio. We stepped outside our typical routine.”

Today, they’re sharing the EP’s first single, “Something Wicked.” Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Point No Point”

02 “Something Wicked”

03 “Worst Of Times”

04 “Clutch”

05 “Kicking & Screaming”

The Squalor EP is out 6/5. Pre-order it here.