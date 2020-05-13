Slowthai – “MAGIC” (Prod. Kenny Beats)

Over the week, English rascal rapper Slowtahai released a new song, “ENEMY,” his first new material since last year’s breakout debut album Nothing Great About Britain. The song references Slowthai’s outburst at at the NME Awards earlier this year and sampled a remark by the 1975’s Matty Healy. Slowthai is wasting no time following it up with another new track, which he debuted during a Twitch livestream.

This one’s called “MAGIC” and was produced by Kenny Beats, who has been behind a lot of great collaborations over the last year. This one comes from a Los Angeles studio session that happened earlier this year.

Listen below.

“MAGIC” is out now via Method Records and A$AP Rocky’s AWGE label.