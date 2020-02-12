Slowthai Tries To Get Himself Cancelled At NME Awards

Young British rap troublemaker Slowthai won the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award at the NME Awards tonight. He then spent the remainder of the evening making sure everyone immediately regretted voting for him.

During his acceptance speech, Slowthai seemingly sexually harassed presenter Katherine Ryan. When an audience member called him out, he accused them of “ruining” his speech and threw his microphone into the crowd. Someone threw it back, along with a drink, so Slowthai threw his drink back at them, jumped into the crowd, and started shouting until security intervened and held him back. According to NME, he was then escorted out of the event.

Earlier in the night, Slowthai and Mura Masa opened the show with a performance of their song “Deal Wiv It,” during which the rapper mooned the entire room. Watch footage of his interaction with Katherine Ryan and altercation with the crowd below.

It’s just kicked off at the NME Awards #Slowthai 😬 just after he won hero of the year #NMEAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/rKmUOXSuhB — Vinesh (@V1nesh) February 12, 2020

Now I think he just jumped into the crowd because someone called him a misogynist and then he got booed — Jonathan Dean (@JonathanDean_) February 12, 2020

He didn’t make me uncomfortable.

This is why we need women in positions of power. I knew he had lost from the moment he opened his mouth like any heckler coming up against a COMIC – not a woman – a COMIC. I was operating 2/10. What a sweet boy. I defused it.

Tonight was fun! ❤️ https://t.co/BBMPZpIvhy — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 13, 2020

He was fine. I’m the kind of woman he can say whatever he likes to! He’s fun xx — Katherine Ryan (@Kathbum) February 13, 2020

UPDATE: Slowthai has apologized for his behavior.

.@nme please forward my award to @kathbum for she is the hero of the year. what started as a joke between us escalated to a point of shameful actions on my part. i want to unreservedly apologise, there is no excuse and I am sorry. i am not a hero. (1/2) — tyron. (@slowthai) February 13, 2020