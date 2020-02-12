Slowthai Tries To Get Himself Cancelled At NME Awards

CREDIT: Neil P. Mockford/Getty Images

Young British rap troublemaker Slowthai won the fan-voted Hero Of The Year Award at the NME Awards tonight. He then spent the remainder of the evening making sure everyone immediately regretted voting for him.

During his acceptance speech, Slowthai seemingly sexually harassed presenter Katherine Ryan. When an audience member called him out, he accused them of “ruining” his speech and threw his microphone into the crowd. Someone threw it back, along with a drink, so Slowthai threw his drink back at them, jumped into the crowd, and started shouting until security intervened and held him back. According to NME, he was then escorted out of the event.

Earlier in the night, Slowthai and Mura Masa opened the show with a performance of their song “Deal Wiv It,” during which the rapper mooned the entire room. Watch footage of his interaction with Katherine Ryan and altercation with the crowd below.

CREDIT: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

UPDATE: Slowthai has apologized for his behavior.

Tags: Katherine Ryan, NME Awards, slowthai