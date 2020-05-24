Watch Hayley Williams Cover SZA’s “Drew Barrymore”

At the beginning of the month, Paramore leader Hayley Williams released her debut solo album, Petals For Armor — we did a long career-spanning interview with her the week it came out. During the album’s extended rollout, Williams shared a number of covers that she recorded during quarantine, including ones of Phoebe Bridgers and Tegan And Sara. Today, she’s put out another one — this time, she covered SZA’s Ctrl track “Drew Barrymore.” Here’s what Williams said in the Instagram caption about it:

self-serenades / amateur hour this was weeks ago… April 11th, to be exact. have a few saved up. guess i’ve been holding out on yall. the only constant for me (besides limp ass, unwashed, unfixed hair) in the age of covid, is a guitar and free reign to mess up all my favorite songs. here’s “Drew Barrymore” by queen @sza. please ignore my face.

Watch below.

Petals For Armor is out now.