Protomartyr – “Michigan Hammers”

Protomartyr are returning this summer with the slightly delayed new album Ultimate Success Today. We’ve already heard “Processed By The Boys” and “Worm In Heaven.” And now the wordy Detroit post-punkers are back with another new song, a four-minute gathering storm called “Michigan Hammers.”

The track comes with a music video made entirely of stock footage directed by Yoonha Park, who previously helmed Protomartyr’s “Wheel Of Fortune” and “Don’t Go To Anacita” videos. “This video is a retelling of a well-known Michigan folk tale that describes timeless themes of greed, power, death and rebirth and nothing short of the conflict of good and evil,” Park explains.

“Couldn’t make a ‘proper’ video due to the miasma. So why not make one using what tools remain?” adds frontman Joe Casey. “That’s sort of what ‘Michigan Hammers’ is about I think — building with rubble. It’s probably about that and mules, syndicates, too many parking lots, camaraderie, the ideal happy hour, failure, and takin’ what they’re givin’ ’cause we’re workin’ for a livin’ until we start takin’ it to the streets. Or something like that.” Watch and listen below.

Ultimate Success Today is out 7/17 on Domino. Pre-order it here.