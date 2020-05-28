Georgia Anne Muldrow has been releasing remarkable jazzy hip-hop soul music for years, recently under her own name and as G&D with life partner Dudley Perkins. The LA musician also maintains a jazz project called Jyoti, which is set to return this year with a new album called Mama, You Can Bet! Today, she’s sharing two songs from it, which double as a digital single.

The A-side, “This Walk,” is a mesmerizing ballad with a flickering, morphing piano-based backdrop that builds tension without much more than a skeletal pulse. Muldrow says it’s about how “violence can both ignite and snuff out a voice” — a timely theme given recent events in Minnesota. She says “The Cowrie Waltz,” the B-side to today’s single and Mama, You Can Bet!‘s closing track, “is me taking some magic scalpel I found, slicing up a hard bop feel, and exposing its ribs and gut-meat to say: ‘This is where the blues is.'” All this is true, plus it ends with an astral guitar solo.

Hear both songs below.

<a href="http://someothaship.bandcamp.com/album/jyoti-this-walk-b-w-cowrie-waltz" target="_blank">Jyoti – This Walk b/w Cowrie Waltz by Jyoti, Georgia Anne Muldrow</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Mama, You Can Bet!”

02 “Bop For Aneho”

03 “Zane, The Scribe”

04 “Our Joy (Mercedes)”

05 “Ra’s Noise (Thukubad)”

06 “Bemoanable Lady Geemix”

07 “Orgone”

08 “Skippin And Trippin”

09 “Swing Kirikou, Swing”

10 “Quarrys, Queries”

11 “Ancestral Duckets”

12 “Hard Bap Duke”

13 “This Walk”

14 “Fabus Foo Geemix”

15 “The Cowrie Waltz”

Mama, You Can Bet! is out 8/28 via eOne Music/SomeOthaShip Connect. Pre-order the album or buy a digital 7″ with these two songs here.