Stream Run The Jewels’ New Album RTJ4

Run The Jewels have released their new album, RTJ4, a couple days early. (It was scheduled to come out on Friday.) “Fuck it, why wait,” the duo wrote in a statement alongside a link directing to a free download of the album. “The world is infested with bullshit so here’s something raw to listen to while you deal with it all. We hope it brings you some joy. Stay safe and hopeful out there and thank you for giving 2 friends the chance to be heard and do what they love.”

Over the weekend, El-P shared the album’s closing track, “A Few Words For The Firing Squad,” on his Instagram page, and we’ve also gotten the more formal singles “The Yankee And The Brave (ep. 4)” and “Ooh LA LA.” The album features contributions from Pharrell Williams, Zack de la Rocha, Mavis Staples, 2 Chainz, Josh Homme, DJ Premier, and more.

The album is available on streaming services and you can download it for free here. RTJ are encouraging donations to the National Lawyers Guild: Mass Defense Fund and other charities. Listen below.