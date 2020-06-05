Since last spring, Slow Mass, the constantly evolving Chicago post-hardcore Band To Watch, have been intermittently sharing new two-song drops through their Music For Ears singles series. Volume 1 featured “Siren” backed by a cover of Wilco’s “Reservations.” Volume 2 included “Mal” and another cover, this time more obscure: Pygmy Lush’s “I’ll Wait With You.” A third Music For Ears installment is out today, just in time for Bandcamp’s monthly gesture of giving artists 100% of their music and merch sales.

This one features two reworked versions of previous Slow Mass originals, both ballads dominated by Mercedes Webb’s vocal presence. The first, “Portals To Oakland,” updates her bandmate Dave Collis’ “Portals To Hell” lyrics from Webb’s perspective; musically, it features two intersecting bass parts, remaining tense throughout but never rising above a tentative simmer. The second, “Sub Yellow,” is billed as an industrial rewrite inspired by a stint last fall when Slow Mass were temporarily without a drummer; it starts out quietly too but eventually erupts into a fiery climax, Collis and Webb’s vocals intertwining gorgeously amidst the tumult.

Slow Mass are donating 100% of Bandcamp proceeds today to Liberation Library and the Du Nord Recovery Fund. Stream and purchase Music For Ears 3 below.