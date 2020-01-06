Slow Mass – “Mal”

Last spring, the Chicago Band To Watch Slow Mass began a series of limited edition singles called Music For Ears, kicking it off with a 7″ featuring “Siren” and a cover of Wilco’s “Reservations.” Today they’ve announced Music For Ears 2 is dropping this Friday.

Once again, the 7″ will feature a Slow Mass original on the A side and a cover on the B. The cover is Pygmy Lush’s “I’ll Wait With You,” while the original is called “Mal” — presumably referring to the Spanish word for bad. Whereas both tracks on the first Music For Ears were sparse and droning, “Mal,” out today, is an intense, noisy indie/punk bombardment. The song howls and scrapes through two furious minutes before settling in for a surprisingly calm landing.

Listen below.

Music For Ears 2 is out 1/10 on Landland. Pre-order it here.