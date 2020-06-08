The Killers Update “Land Of The Free” With Lyrics About George Floyd

Last year, the Killers released a one-off track called “Land Of The Free” with a music video directed by Spike Lee that was shot at the US/Mexico border. In a statement that accompanied the song at the time, Brandon Flowers said that it was inspired by “Ava DuVernay’s 13th and my friend Jimmy Kimmel’s powerful opening monologues.”

The song won’t appear on the band’s forthcoming album Imploding The Mirage, which was supposed to come out at the end of May but has been delayed for now, but Flowers has shared a live performance video of the track with updated lyrics to mention the murder of George Floyd and the current political climate. “How many killings must one man watch in his home?” he sings on this new version. “Eight measured minutes and 46 seconds, another boy in the bag, another stain on the flag.”

Flowers is backed by a band that includes Killers touring member Robert Loud. “When Brandon texted me these new lyrics I cried and felt the heart he put into them,” Loud wrote in an Instagram post. “It was an honor to be a part of this. Let’s ‘break the cycle’ of racism and injustice by starting inside of each of us and those we are close to and also work to spread it out from there until it really is the land of the free. There are too many stains on the flag.”

Check it out below.