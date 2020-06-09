Avicii Museum Coming To Stockholm

An Avicii museum is coming to Stockholm next year. As Reuters reports, the “Avicii Experience” will be housed in a new digital culture center called SPACE that’s due to open up during the summer of 2021.

The Swedish DJ, real name Tim Bergling, died by suicide in 2018 at the age of 28. A posthumous Avicii album was released last year.

“There will be a story about Tim’s life, from his boyhood room where he was playing World Of Warcraft with his friends, to his first songs, first demos,” said Per Sundin, the co-founder of the museum. (Sundin also helped open the ABBA Museum, also in Stockholm.) “We are convinced that what Tim did during his short time in life had an enormous impact, and still has.”

The legendary Nile Rodgers, who worked closely with Avicii while he was alive, said this in a press release:

Avicii has quite rightly been celebrated as one of the greatest DJ’s of all time and as an important artist who made massively successful records but what I will remember the most is that Tim was one of the finest songwriters I ever worked with. We could work together for 24 hours a day and his melodic ideas would never stop coming. He was a melodic beast who has not as yet had the recognition he deserves for his extraordinary talent. Tim, I love and miss you my friend

