Everyone’s year has been derailed by coronavirus in some capacity, but Margo Price has had it especially rough. Not only did her husband, recording artist Jeremy Ivey, come down with the virus, the pandemic’s worldwide ripple effects resulted in the delay of her new album That’s How Rumors Get Started. In the interim, she shared the star-studded live album Perfectly Imperfect At The Ryman, but as fun as that may be, it’s no substitute for a new studio project. This one is huge for Price: her first for new label home Loma Vista after departing Third Man, co-produced by fellow country outlaw Sturgill Simpson. And as of today we know when it’s coming out — for real this time, we hope.

Today, Price has shared a new 7/10 release date for That’s How Rumors Get Started, along with the video for a new song called “Letting Me Down.” The single — this album’s third following “Stone Me” and “Twinkle Twinkle” — features Simpson on backing vocals. For the video, director Kimberly Stuckwisch drove a 1980s RV from LA to Nashville, parked in Price’s driveway for more than two weeks, and conducted a masked-up, socially distanced video shoot at the house and an abandoned hospital nearby. Price’s sister Kylie also contributed some choreography.

Check out the results below.

That’s How Rumors Get Started is out 7/10 on Loma Vista. Price will perform “Letting Me Down” and two other songs this weekend on CBS This Morning: Saturday.