Earlier this month, the rootsy country star Margo Price was supposed to release her new album That’s How Rumors Get Started. Price had already announced the LP, which she co-produced with Sturgill Simpson, and she’d released the early singles “Stone Me” and “Twinkle Twinkle.” But because of the pandemic, Price has pushed back the LP’s release; it no longer has a firm release date. Instead, Price has just dropped a live album that captures a special show.

Back in 2018, Price headlined a couple of sold-out and guest-heavy shows at the Ryman Auditorium, the historic Nashville venue famous for being the home of the Grand Ole Opry. At those shows, Price sang songs with Nashville luminaries like Emmylou Harris, Sturgill Simpson, and her old label boss Jack White. With Simpson, she covered Rodney Crowell’s “Ain’t Living Long Like This.” With White, she sang the White Stripes’ “Honey, We Can’t Afford To Look This Cheap.”

Today, Price has released a recording of one of those shows. The live album Perfectly Imperfect At The Ryman is up on Bandcamp as a benefit; the profits are all going to the MusicCares Covid Relief Fund. In a statement, Price says, “I am so excited that we are releasing it today. The recordings are rough and the performances are raw, but there was a magic there and the band was on fire. We played unreleased songs, alternative album versions and had lots of special guests. I hope it moves you.” Listen to the album below.

<a href="http://margoprice.bandcamp.com/album/perfectly-imperfect-at-the-ryman" target="_blank">Perfectly Imperfect At The Ryman by Margo Price</a>

Perfectly Imperfect At The Ryman is out now. That’s How Rumors Get Started is due sometime this summer on Loma Vista.