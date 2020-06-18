Watch Haim Play New Song “Gasoline”

Haim are just about a week out from releasing their new album, Women In Music Pt. III. They were all set to release it back in April, but pushed the album’s release date back due to the pandemic. They’ve spent their time in quarantine wisely, though, releasing two new singles — “I Know Alone” and “Don’t Wanna” — and proceeding to play socially-distanced renditions of each of them on late-night shows.

Today, they side-stepped the televised component and went straight to their own Instagram page to post a live performance of a new track called “Gasoline.” The Haim sisters are all physically together in this one, so either they’ve quietly reconvened in their practice space or this video was shot a long while ago. Either way, check out a new Haim song below.

Women In Music Pt. III is out 6/26 on Columbia.