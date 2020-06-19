Today, in honor of Juneteenth, Bandcamp is donating its revenue from all of the music it’s selling to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. As a result, many musicians are releasing Bandcamp-exclusive tracks today, raising money for that cause and for others. One of those musicians is TV On The Radio frontman Tunde Adebimpe, who just shared the impassioned new protest song “People.”

“People” is a song specifically about protesting against racism: “If you see it’s a Nazi, say it’s a Nazi, and get that Nazi out.” Adebimpe sings it in his raw, inimitable howl over a taut Afrobeat-style guitar riff. He co-produced it with TV On The Radio drummer Roofeeo, and he’s donating all proceeds to the Southern Poverty Law Center, the ACLU, and the Movement For Black Lives. Listen to the song below.

<a href="http://tundeadebimpe.bandcamp.com/track/people" target="_blank">PEOPLE by Tunde Adebimpe</a>

A couple of weeks ago, Adebimpe played a solo version of TV On The Radio’s “Love Dog” on Colbert. Meanwhile, his bandmates have been keeping busy with other projects: Dave Sitek with Neverly Boys, Kyp Malone with Bent Arcana. You can buy “People” at Bandcamp.