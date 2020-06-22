Cass McCombs & Steve Gunn – “Sweet Lucy” & “Wild Mountain Thyme”

Cass McCombs and Steve Gunn were supposed to go on a co-headlining tour in May. That obviously did not happen, but over the weekend they released the two-song 7″ that they recorded together earlier this year and had planned to sell at that run of shows. McCombs took the lead on a cover of the Michael Hurley track “Sweet Lucy,” while Gunn did his own rendition of the Irish/Scottish ballad “Wild Mountain Thyme.”

“We did them both the same day, as quickly as possible, in a studio in Burbank. It was supposed to be a souvenir,” McCombs wrote in a statement. “I suppose it still is, but for a different reason. We decided to release a 7” of them on Juneteenth and donate proceeds to these organizations supporting black lives to stand in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter Movement.”

You can listen to both songs below.