Dirty Projectors were supposed to release Flight Tower, the second in a series of five EPs from the band this year, tomorrow. Instead, it’s out now, one day early, with this rationale: “our time here is short and every day is precious. black lives matter. defund the police.” Works for me!

Whereas March’s Windows Open EP spotlighted vocalist Maia Friedman, Flight Tower is a showcase for Felicia Douglass. The band has already shared two of its tracks, the ebullient “Lose Your Love” and the soulful slow jam “Inner World.” That leaves two new songs for today, “Self Design” and “Empty Vessel.” The former, which samples Harry Belafonte’s “Dolly Dawn” and Maurice Ravel’s “Miroirs,” also has a video out today directed by band leader Dave Longstreth.

Check out that video, and the full Flight Tower EP, below.

Flight Tower is out now on Domino.