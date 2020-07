The eccentric Japanese DIY pop band CHAI have been following up last year’s great album PUNK with a string of new singles. And today, following the recent “No More Cake” and “Ready Cheeky Pretty,” they’re back with “Keep On Rocking.” It’s a surprisingly straightforward melodic rocker for agents of chaos like CHAI, but it still dips into some noisy, colorful territory. Listen to “Keep On Rocking” below.