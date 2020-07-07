Guided By Voices are the perpetual motion machine of American indie rock — a band so ceaselessly and dauntingly prolific that they’ve now got their very own subscription service. Last year, Guided By Voices released three albums and ended things with a 100-song New Year’s Eve set in Los Angeles. Back in February, they dropped Surrender Your Poppy Field, yet another new album. They had plans to take their bacchanalian-marathon live show on tour this spring, but that couldn’t happen. Instead, GBV, surprising nobody, have announced plans to release one more album next month.

Rolling Stone reports that Guided By Voices’ next album is called Mirrored Aztec. It’s their second album of 2020 and their 30th overall. Talking To Rolling Stone, longtime bandleader Robert Pollard says, “This is an upbeat, bright pop album (it’s still weird)” — a description that could really apply to any Guided By Voices Album.

GBV have shared the album’s lead single “Haircut Sphinx.” At nearly two and a half minutes, it’s longer and slower than a lot of GBV songs. It’s got a big, stomping, glammy guitar riff and a committed howl of a vocal from Pollard. Check it out below.

Mirrored Aztec is out 8/21. Also, Guided By Voices will play a livestreamed show 7/17 in the empty Dayton venue Grog Shop, and you’ll be able to get a ticket to stream it at Noonchorus.