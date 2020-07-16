Logic Announces Retirement With New Album Out Next Week

Logic has announced that he’s retiring, but not before putting out one final album. Next week, he’ll release No Pressure, which was executive produced with No I.D., who also exec produced his 2014 debut studio album Under Pressure. “It’s been a great decade,” Logic wrote in a tweet today announcing the album. “Now it’s time to be a great father.” (His wife gave birth to a child a few months back, shortly after Logic deleted all of his social media accounts.)

Logic’s most recent album is 2019’s Confessions Of A Dangerous Mind. That same year, he released a novel called Supermarket, which made him the first rapper to write a New York Times #1 bestseller. A couple years ago, he was attached to star in a new J.J. Abrams film that was described as “Clerks for a new generation.” Unclear if that’s still happening.

No Pressure is out 7/24.