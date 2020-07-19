Watch A New Trailer For Beyoncé’s Visual Album Black Is King

At the end of the month, Beyoncé is releasing a new project called Black Is King that will debut exclusively through Disney Plus. It’s a full-length visual album based on the music of last year’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, and it was written, directed, and executive produced by Beyoncé. We got a teaser trailer of the film when it was announced a few weeks ago, and today Disney Plus has released another trailer.

This one highlights some more of the celebrities that seem set to appear in Black Is King, which include (per Rolling Stone) Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more.

Check it out below.

Black Is King is out 7/31 on Disney Plus.