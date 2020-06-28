Beyoncé Announces Black Is King Visual Album On Disney Plus

Beyoncé will release a new film project called Black Is King on 7/31, exclusively through Disney Plus. A trailer for the movie is out now. As Variety reports, Black Is King is a full-length visual album in the vein of 2016’s Lemonade, based on the music of last year’s The Lion King: The Gift. Beyoncé wrote, directed, and executive produced it. It’s unclear whether the project includes last weekend’s Juneteenth single “Black Parade.”

According to a statement from Disney and Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, Black Is King is “a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared generational beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.”

Beyoncé released Lemonade through HBO. Her Coachella concert film Homecoming premiered on Netflix, after which news came out that she had a contract for two more movies with the streaming service. It’s unclear what happened with those, but recently Beyoncé has become a part of the Disney family through her involvement in last year’s Lion King remake and its companion album, The Lion King: The Gift. Now it seems she’s about to drive some Disney Plus subscriptions.

Watch the Black Is King trailer below.

BLACK IS KING — A Film by Beyoncé. 👑 July 31st on @disneyplus. pic.twitter.com/FNEoJaQFUd — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) June 28, 2020

