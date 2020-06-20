Beyoncé dropped a surprise new song tonight in honor of Juneteeth. It’s called “Black Parade.” No, it has nothing to do with My Chemical Romance — it’s a call to “show Black love.” (Also, she informs us that she charges her crystals in a full moon.) “Black Parade” is the first new Beyoncé song since two months ago when she hopped on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage” remix, which became her seventh #1 hit as a solo artist.

Along with the new track, Bey has unveiled the Black Parade Route, a directory of Black-owned businesses created in partnership with Zerina Akers and @black.owned.everything. Proceeds from the song will go toward her BeyGOOD Black Business Impact Fund. A message at the directory site reads, “Happy Juneteenth. Being Black is your activism. Black excellence is a form of protest. Black joy is your right.”

“Black Parade” seems like a standalone single, but if it were part of a new non-soundtrack, non-live, non-collaborative album, no one would be mad! (Despite steadily launching new projects and releasing new music, she has yet to properly follow up 2016’s Lemonade with a new solo studio album.)

Hear “Black Parade” below.