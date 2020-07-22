Fuzz — the rad LA riff-rock band featuring Ty Segall on drums, Meatbodies’ Chad Ubovich on bass, and Charles Moothart (aka CFM) on guitar — will be back with their third album this fall. Appropriately, it’s called III, and just as appropriately, its lead single is called “Returning.”
III’s cover art is that glorious portrait above by Denée Segall. Fuzz tracked the album at United Recording in LA “under the sonic lordship of Steve Albini.” You can hear Albini’s signature visceral clatter on “Returning,” which is some pure ’70s Sabbath shit with an extra injection of harmony and rules super hard. Segall in particular just bashes the snot out of his drums on this one, though all three components of the power trio are indeed sounding powerful.
In addition to announcing the new album, Fuzz are rather optimistically announcing a run of North American tour dates in January and February, followed by a European run in March. They’ve got a three-night hometown run at LA’s Teragram Ballroom scheduled for the first week of December, too. Maybe they know something about the pandemic that the rest of us don’t? Maybe they are right and concerts will be a go by the dawn of winter, which also happens to be the dawn of flu season? Hopefully Americans will be allowed in all those other countries by March.
None of that seems too clear right now, but what is clear is that “Returning” is great and you should listen to it.
TRACKLIST:
01 “Returning”
02 “Nothing People”
03 “Spit”
04 “Time Collapse”
05 “Mirror”
06 “Close Your Eyes”
07 “Blind to Vines”
08 “End Returning”
TOUR DATES:
12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
01/22 – Sat. Jan. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
01/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
01/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
01/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
01/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s
01/30 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
02/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
02/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
02/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
02/07 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe
02/08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
02/10 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
02/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
02/12 – Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar
02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
02/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
03/13 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Art Center
03/16 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma
03/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Upload
03/18 – Madrid, ES @ BUT
03/20 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27
03/22 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal
03/24 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
03/25 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
03/26 – Köln, DE @ Gebaude 9
03/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbian Theater
03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
03/31 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom
III is out 10/23 on In The Red.