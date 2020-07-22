Fuzz — the rad LA riff-rock band featuring Ty Segall on drums, Meatbodies’ Chad Ubovich on bass, and Charles Moothart (aka CFM) on guitar — will be back with their third album this fall. Appropriately, it’s called III, and just as appropriately, its lead single is called “Returning.”

III’s cover art is that glorious portrait above by Denée Segall. Fuzz tracked the album at United Recording in LA “under the sonic lordship of Steve Albini.” You can hear Albini’s signature visceral clatter on “Returning,” which is some pure ’70s Sabbath shit with an extra injection of harmony and rules super hard. Segall in particular just bashes the snot out of his drums on this one, though all three components of the power trio are indeed sounding powerful.

In addition to announcing the new album, Fuzz are rather optimistically announcing a run of North American tour dates in January and February, followed by a European run in March. They’ve got a three-night hometown run at LA’s Teragram Ballroom scheduled for the first week of December, too. Maybe they know something about the pandemic that the rest of us don’t? Maybe they are right and concerts will be a go by the dawn of winter, which also happens to be the dawn of flu season? Hopefully Americans will be allowed in all those other countries by March.

None of that seems too clear right now, but what is clear is that “Returning” is great and you should listen to it.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Returning”

02 “Nothing People”

03 “Spit”

04 “Time Collapse”

05 “Mirror”

06 “Close Your Eyes”

07 “Blind to Vines”

08 “End Returning”

TOUR DATES:

12/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

12/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

12/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

01/22 – Sat. Jan. 23 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

01/26 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

01/27 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

01/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

01/30 – Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

02/04 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

02/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

02/06 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

02/07 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe

02/08 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

02/10 – New York, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

02/11 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

02/12 – Baltimore, MD @ OttoBar

02/13 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

02/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

03/13 – Istanbul, TR @ Zorlu Art Center

03/16 – Nimes, FR @ Paloma

03/17 – Barcelona, ES @ Upload

03/18 – Madrid, ES @ BUT

03/20 – Bilbao, ES @ Santana 27

03/22 – Biarritz, FR @ Atabal

03/24 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/25 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

03/26 – Köln, DE @ Gebaude 9

03/27 – Berlin, DE @ Columbian Theater

03/30 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/31 – London, UK @ Electric Ballroom

III is out 10/23 on In The Red.