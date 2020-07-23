Nobunny, No Parents Announce Dissolutions In The Wake Of Burger Records Allegations

The garage rock underground has been in a state of reckoning this week after a series of sexual misconduct allegations surrounding Orange County record store and label Burger Records. Ripple effects have included response statements from accused artists, a Burger-affiliated festival severing ties with the label, and at least one band being removed from streaming platforms. Despite initial plans to rebrand, Burger itself has shut down. And now two acts that have performed at Burger events are calling it quits voluntarily while alluding to abusive behavior of their own.

Over the weekend, in a since-deleted post, an Instagram user under the name Kennedy accused Zoe Lambert, singer-guitarist for LA rock band No Parents, of sexual assault. No Parents responded Sunday with their own Instagram post apologizing “for the trauma that she’s lived through, whether that be a direct action of one of our members or the silence of the others.” Their statement concluded, “We were part of that culture that enables abusive behavior.” The following day, No Parents announced they would not continue as a band:

We feel it is our responsibility to our community to disband. Keeping the music scene safe is a goal that must come before any of our personal goals. The right to play music in this scene is deserved by those who make it a safer place. We apologize to anyone that was hurt along the way. It was never our intention.

Today Justin Champlin, who has performed as the one-man band Nobunny since 2001, also put an end to his project in a confession posted to his Facebook page. “I don’t believe I have been publicly “called out” but it is def long past time for me to say something,” his statement began. “I fucked up bad. I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls. I have hurt people. I let my ‘fame’ go to my head. Young money acting dummy. My time is up.” After writing that he suffered molestation as a child and gang-rape as an adult, Champlin wrote, “These however are still not excuses. I am still guilty.”

Champlin implies he has repeatedly engaged in sexual encounters that he now recognizes as problematic: “Everything I have ever done was consensual and seemingly enjoyed by both parties, but with age, gender, and power dynamics, I realize that consent isn’t always there if the power dynamic is off.” He adds, “For the past 3 years I have been proactively changing my life for the better. I quit drinking over a year and a half ago and go to weekly therapy. I have been and will continue to do serious self reflection on my actions and how they have affected others. Not an excuse. I am still guilty.”

Read Champlin’s full statement below:

I don’t believe I have been publicly “called out” but it is def long past time for me to say something. I fucked up bad.

I used my power and influence to take advantage of young women and teenage girls.

I have hurt people.

I let my “fame” go to my head.

Young money acting dummy.

My time is up. I am truly sorry to anyone who was hurt by me.

Nobunny was supposed to be about love and silliness and it got dark.

I let people down.

I hurt people.

I am deeply ashamed.

I apologize to my friends and family and fans whom I have disappointed. Everything I have ever done was consensual and seemingly enjoyed by both parties, but with age, gender, and power dynamics, I realize that consent isn’t always there if the power dynamic is off.

Some of you know me as a nice kind man.

I am that.

I am also someone who has used his power to hurt others. Sex Drugs and RnR became my religion.

Please Kill Me was my Bible.

Kim Fowley was my god.

Not an excuse.

These should not be templates.

And one should eventually grow up from that. I was sexually abused as a child.

I was gang raped as an adult.

9/10 times when I perform people touch me inappropriately on stage.

These however are still not excuses.

I am still guilty When I was a freshman in HS a member of arguably the most popular punk band from Chicago ever used to come to my school after class and buy my friends and I booze and sleep with my teenage female friends. It seemed perfectly normal. It shouldn’t have been then and it shouldn’t be now. For the past 3 years I have been proactively changing my life for the better. I quit drinking over a year and a half ago and go to weekly therapy.

I have been and will continue to do serious self reflection on my actions and how they have affected others.

Not an excuse. I am still guilty. I do believe that just like more white people need to speak up and do the work to be anti-racist, more men need to hold themselves and others accountable for their toxic behavior. Anti-chauvinist action needs to be part of mens daily routine. I have seen plenty of fucked up things and said nothing. The patriarchy is real and it needs to be destroyed. Men need to do better. I need to do better Nobunny is over.

Thank you all for your past support over these 19 years.

I’ll be removing all the social media in the next 48 hours. To the people speaking up and sharing their stories. I commend you. It is brave and I imagine difficult. You are doing the right thing. I believe people can change and grow but it doesn’t happen overnight and it takes real commitment and work. It is often not easy and often painful, but worth it and necessary. Again I am truly sorry and deeply ashamed and I apologize to all the survivors and victims of myself and the toxic scene at large that I am a part of. I know this will not be enough for some. I am trying my best and will continue to try harder. -Justin “Nobunny”

And here’s the No Parents statement: