Burger Records And Affiliated Artists Accused Of Widespread Predatory Sexual Behavior

The Orange County label and record store Burger Records has been accused of fostering a culture of predatory sexual practices, many targeting underage girls. These accusations have been leveled against its founders, Sean Bohrman and Lee Rickard, and many artists associated with the label, its popular festival Burgerama, and the California garage-rock scene as a whole.

Over the weekend, an Instagram account called @lured_by_burger_records was set up to document numerous cases against artists affiliated with Burger Records. Artists implicated on the account include the Growlers, the Buttertones, the Black Lips, SWMRS, Love Cop, Part Time, Gap Dream, Audacity, Tomorrows Tulips, and Cosmonauts among others, and they face a range of accusations that include rape, sexual assault, abuse, harassment, grooming, and soliciting nude photographs from minors. (So far, the Growlers have publicly responded with a statement in which they ask for “patience” while investigating the claims against multiple members; Cosmonauts said they are looking into the allegations.)

In a statement on Monday night, Burger Records announced “major structural changes” due to them “perpetuating a culture of toxic masculinity” that include Rickard immediately stepping down from his post as label president and Bohrman moving into “a transitional role with the label” as Jessa Zapor-Gray becomes head of the label.

The company also says that it is changing its name to BRGR RECS and starting an all-woman imprint called BRGRRRL, that it is instituting a standard artist agreement, that it will evaluate the existing label catalog and “discontinuing the distribution of artists according to our zero-tolerance policy,” and a whole list of other changes meant to address “the culture that allowed such harm to occur.”

“All my friends who went to Burger shows, even online friends who lived across the country, experienced predatory behavior on behalf of those affiliated with Burger Records,” reads one of the @lured_by_burger_records account’s earliest posts, continuing:

Burger Records is responsible for curating a culture built on pedophilic tendencies and teenage fetishization, allowing predators access to the thousands of teenagers paying $$$ to go to their nearly-daily shows being held. Men of Burger Records lured teens in vans, the back room of Burger Records, and a storage unit someone was living in within the Burger Records lot. These people will be held accountable, and there will be silence no longer.

Many of these accusations are anonymous, and laid out in a series of highlighted Instagram stories that demonstrate a pattern of underage teenagers being preyed on by older men. Lydia Night, the leader of the Los Angeles-based band the Regrettes, posted an accusation against SWMRS’ Joey Armstrong (son of Green Day’s Billie Joe) accusing him of sexual misconduct after seeing his band post a statement in solidarity with the Burger Records victims.

“I was in a relationship with Joey that started when I was 16 and ended right before my 18th birthday,” she wrote. “For so long I viewed it just as being toxic and not something valid enough to share but now I know that what I actually experienced was emotional abuse and sexual coercion by someone in a position of power over me.”

Clementine Creevy, the leader of Cherry Glazerr, posted a statement last week sharing her story about Sean Redman, the bassist of the Buttertones. “[He] was 20 and I was 14 when he began a sexual relationship with me which is statutory rape,” she wrote. “Sean treated me badly. He was emotionally volatile and selfish.”

On Saturday, after accusations against several of their artists started to emerge, Burger Records posted an initial statement to their Instagram page about a “long-standing zero-tolerance policy” for behavior from “Burger artists engaging in the grooming of underage girls for sex, relationships built on power imbalance, and the solicitation of pornography from minors.” The comments on that Instagram — which Burger Records turned off for a while before re-activating on Sunday night — contain even more stories of sexual predation and abuse at Burger-affiliated shows. Below are just some of what has come out over the last few days. More can be found here.

