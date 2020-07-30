Post Malone And Joe Rogan Investigate Chainsmokers Concert Controversy

Post Malone is the latest musical artist to guest on Joe Rogan’s controversial and wildly popular podcast The Joe Rogan Experience, joining the likes of Billy Corgan and Maynard James Keenan. Because podcast listeners must literally have nothing else to do with their lives, the episode is nearly four hours long. Fortunately, Rogan’s people have helpfully excerpted a portion of Rogan and Posty’s conversation that is relevant to this week’s news cycle.

At one point in the episode, the duo discusses the drive-in Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons that has become the subject of a public health investigation due to lax enforcement of social distancing protocols. A smirking Rogan keeps asking what the big deal is. Posty, rocking all his new tattoos, suggests that his pals in the Chainsmokers were not responsible for enforcing the rules at this gig: “I don’t think it has to do with the boys in the group. I think it has to do with someone else… It was a shitshow that just got out of hand.”

You can watch this discourse below, and then revisit Posty’s Nirvana covers set too.