Beyoncé Shares Striking “Already” Video From Black Is King

In just a few hours, Beyoncé is releasing Black Is King, a full-length visual album based on the music of last year’s The Lion King: The Gift, exclusively through Disney Plus. It was written and directed by Beyoncé herself, and it’ll reportedly feature appearances from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more. As a teaser, Beyoncé has shared a visually striking new music video for The Gift track “ALREADY” featuring Major Lazer and Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale. Watch below and stream the entirety of Black Is King here when it drops.
Black Is King is streaming 7/31 on Disney+ beginning at 3AM. Here’s how the streaming platform describes it:
This visual album from Beyoncé reimagines the lessons of “The Lion King” for today’s young kings and queens in search of their own crowns. The voyages of Black families, throughout time, are honored in a tale about a young king’s transcendent journey through betrayal, love and self-identity. His ancestors help guide him toward his destiny, and with his father’s teachings and guidance from his childhood love, he earns the virtues needed to reclaim his home and throne. These timeless lessons are revealed and reflected through Black voices of today, now sitting in their own power. “Black Is King” is an affirmation of a grand purpose, with lush visuals that celebrate Black resilience and culture. The film highlights the beauty of tradition and Black excellence. Based on the music of “The Lion King: The Gift,” and starring the album’s featured artists and some special guest appearances, “Black Is King” is a celebratory memoir for the world on the Black experience. Videos for “My Power,” “Mood 4 Eva,” and “Brown Skin Girl” are extravagances of elegance and soul. The film is a story for the ages that informs and rebuilds the present. A reunion of cultures and shared traditional beliefs. A story of how the people left most broken have an extraordinary gift and a purposeful future.