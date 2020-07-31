Beyoncé Shares Striking “Already” Video From Black Is King

In just a few hours, Beyoncé is releasing Black Is King, a full-length visual album based on the music of last year’s The Lion King: The Gift, exclusively through Disney Plus. It was written and directed by Beyoncé herself, and it’ll reportedly feature appearances from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Pharrell Williams, Naomi Campbell, Tina Knowles-Lawson, and more. As a teaser, Beyoncé has shared a visually striking new music video for The Gift track “ALREADY” featuring Major Lazer and Ghanaian singer Shatta Wale. Watch below and stream the entirety of Black Is King here when it drops.

Black Is King is streaming 7/31 on Disney+ beginning at 3AM. Here’s how the streaming platform describes it: