Earlier this year, Dua Lipa, the UK pop diva (and apparent Albanian nationalist) released her sophomore LP Future Nostalgia, an album of the kind of big, shameless, cathartic dance-pop that we rarely hear anymore. Future Nostalgia might be the definitive club album in a time when nobody is actually getting to go out to clubs. Today, Lipa has announced that we’ll soon get a whole new version of Future Nostalgia — an all-star remix album called Club Future Nostalgia.

Last week, Lipa announced that she’d have one very big remix coming up. The Blessed Madonna, the DJ and producer formerly known as the Black Madonna, had remixed Lipa’s track “Levitating,” and the new version would feature past-generations superstars Madonna and Missy Elliott. (As far as I can tell, it’ll be the first time the Black Madonna and the actual Madonna have worked on the same track.) That remix is set to arrive 8/14, and it won’t be a standalone track. Today, Lipa announced on Instagram that she’ll drop the full-on remix album Club Future Nostalgia just one week later.

On Instagram, Lipa writes that Club Future Nostalgia, due 8/21, will also include a remix of her single “Physical” from the producer Mark Ronson, a past Lipa collaborator. That remix will feature Gwen Stefani, who hasn’t done any bananas shit like this in a while. Lipa also promises “ALL FUTURE NOSTALGIA TRACKS N THEN SUM REMIXED BY UR FAVES AND MANY MANY MORE SURPRISES!” We don’t yet know what that’ll mean, but some fans have already speculated that that’s Normani’s leg on the left side of the image.