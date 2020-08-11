Pop stardom is weird now! You can’t just sing extremely catchy dance-pop songs for global consumption. You also have to come off as a fully-rounded human being who can tell jokes about yourself on television. Dua Lipa has mastered the first part. The second could use some work. (Lipa is good at being on late-night shows, but hosting them is a whole other thing.)

Last night, Lipa was the guest host on Jimmy Kimmel Live, doing the show remotely from a Los Angeles house. This involved giving a late-night monologue. Lipa stiffly read a list of prepared jokes, presumably off of cue cards. At various moments, she attempted to be self-aware: “You know that song your kid listened to like 5,000 times while trying to perfect a dance on TikTok? That was me. You’re welcome, and I’m sorry.” Someone as confident as Lipa should not attempt to fake this kind of thing.

In her monologue, Lipa also did a bit where she went undercover to interview a bunch of senior citizens about pop music — which mostly involved questions about Lipa herself. The best criticism she received: “It looks like she’s trying too hard.” Later on in the show, Lipa also interviewed fellow pop star Gwen Stefani, a guest on Lipa’s forthcoming remix of her track “Physical.” During the interview, Lipa misidentified Stefani’s boyfriend Blake Shelton as her husband, which was fun. You can watch both the monologue and the Stefani interview below.

Lipa’s remix album Club Future Nostalgia is out 8/21.