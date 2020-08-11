Throwing Muses – “Frosting”

Throwing Muses come from the same great ’80s Boston alt-rock scene that produced Pixies, and founding member Tanya Donelly, who has her own new album coming out this week, went on to the Breeders and Belly. But Throwing Muses have never really stopped, though they’ve had periods of hiatus. And next month, Throwing Muses are coming back with the new album Sun Racket. It is worthy of your attention.

Dark Blue was originally supposed to come out in May, but, you know, things happen. We’ve already posted the early singles “Dark Blue” and “Bo Diddley Bridge.” Today, they’ve shared another new song. It’s an intense one. “Frosting” is a tense track, with buzzing and ringing guitars that work up a great clangor for Kristin Hersh to howl over. She takes full advantage. Hersh is one of the greatest, most evocative singers ever to come out of American underground rock. Her solo acoustic stuff is tingly and beautiful, but she’s just as powerful when she’s screaming about a hangman taking her over, as she does here. Check it out below.

Sun Racket is out 9/4 on Fire Records. Check out our 2018 feature on Kristin Hersh here.