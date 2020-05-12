Tanya Donelly And The Parkington Sisters – “Automatic” (The Go-Go’s Cover)

Over the past few weeks, Tanya Donelly of Belly, Breeders, and Throwing Muses has been releasing a series of covers and donating the proceeds to charity. She’s covered artists including Pixies, Marianne Faithfull, Labi Siffre, and Bob Marley. And now she’s announcing an entirely different covers-based project: a new album of covers recorded with the Parkington Sisters.

The songs selected on Tanya Donelly And The Parkington Sisters are “some of the most honest, moving, beautiful, unfiltered, true and cool songs that have ever been written, in my opinion,” Donelly says. “And those same adjectives apply to the Parkington Sisters as well.” The first single we’re hearing from the project is a cover of the Go-Go’s “Automatic” from their 1981 debut Beauty And The Beat, which came out the same year that Donelly formed Throwing Muses.

“We feel like it represents the album as a whole and it’s very sonically interesting,” Donelly says. “It can be a brave and foolish move to cover a song that you already consider perfect in its original form, and the Go Gos’ ‘Automatic’ is just that … With the brilliant Parkington Sisters at the helm of our version, this great song finds another home, still honoring the edgy creepy cool beauty of the original, but as its string folk sister. And Rose slays the E-Bow on this!” Listen below.

<a href="http://americanlaundromatrecords.bandcamp.com/album/automatic" target="_blank">Automatic by Tanya Donelly and the Parkington Sisters</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 “Automatic” (Go Go’s Cover)

02 “Dance Me To The End Of Love” (Leonard Cohen Cover)

03 “Days” (Kirsty MacColl Cover)

04 “Ocean Rain” (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

05 “Let Me Roll It” (Wings Cover)

06 “Kid” (Pretenders Cover)

07 “Different Drum” (Linda Ronstadt Cover)

08 “Devil You Know” (Split Enz Cover)

09 “You Will Be Loved Again” (Mary Margaret O’Hara Cover)

Tanya Donelly And The Parkington Sisters is out 8/14 via American Laundromat Records. Pre-order it heref.