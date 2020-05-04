Tanya Donelly – “Here Comes Your Man” (Pixies Cover)

For the last few weeks, Tanya Donelly — of Belly, Breeders, and Throwing Muses fame — has been releasing a series of covers that she’s been recording while in isolation, with all proceeds from the tracks going to different charities. So far, she’s covered Marianne Faithfull, Labi Siffre, and Bob Marley. This week, she’s covered “Here Comes Your Man,” the 1989 track by fellow alt-rock royalty Pixies. Proceeds from this cover will go to the staff of Great Scott, the great Boston venue that announced that it was closing last week.

Donelly dedicated the song to a friend’s birthday: “This is not the first time I’ve sung for Tom W on his birthday ~ the first time was several years ago at one of Boston’s most loved clubs, Great Scott, one of those special rooms that just feels good and sounds great, and a musical home to some of my favorite people and musicians. Very very sadly, Tim Philbin announced this past week that Great Scott won’t be reopening post-lockdown. This is a deep blow and loss for our musical community, and for Joe McMahon, who was on GS staff.”

Hear it below, and you can pay-what-you-want for it here.

Here Comes Your Man by Tanya Donelly

