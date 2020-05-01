Boston Music Venue Great Scott Is Closing

Boston music venue Great Scott, a longtime Allston institution, will not reopen once the pandemic passes. “It is with a heavy heart today that I announce that Great Scott will not reopen,” general manager Tim Philbin wrote in a statement on Twitter. Read his full statement below.

It is with a heavy heart today that I announce that Great Scott will not reopen,” the general manager wrote in a statement on Twitter. “For 44 years Great Scott has provided entertainment and more than a few beverages to a loyal group of customers. From its inception in 1976 as a local bar featuring Blues and Folk performers to the 1980s and 1990s as a beloved college dive featuring cover bands and DJ nights, to the 2000s and its emergence as one of the best live music venues in the city, Great Scott has meant many things to many people. Through it all we’ve aspired to be a good neighbor to our community and a friend to all who walk through our doors. There is a sign that still hangs in the venue from the establishment that Great Scott replaced. The name of which was Brandy’s. That sign reads “Where Incredible Friendships Begin.” I’m glad we never took it down because it explains Great Scott better than I ever could. Take care of yourselves and each other.

The club, located at 1222 Commonwealth Ave on the corner of Harvard Ave, temporarily closed in March as a non-essential business. Vanyaland reports that the building’s landlords later informed the venue that its lease would not be renewed.