Sugar World – “Kill For Love” (Chromatics Cover)

Sugar World is a new project based out of San Diego and made up of former members of the band Naps. Last year, they put out two songs of their own, “Sad In Heaven” and “We Fell In Love.” This year so far, they’ve stuck to covers. A couple months back, they shared one of Yo La Tengo’s I Can Hear The Heart Beating As One track “Shadows” and today they’ve released a cover of Chromatics’ “Kill For Love,” the title track from their 2012 album. They do the Italo disco kings proud, adding in their own tape-worn sentimentality as well. Check it out below.