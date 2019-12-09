Sugar World – “We Fell In Love”

Sugar World, the new project from former Naps members Katryn Macko and Ryan Stanley, released their debut single, “Sad In Heaven,” a couple months ago, and today they’re back with another new track. “We Fell In Love” is starry and downtrodden as it tries to place a relationship’s failings in a balmy haze. “In the end you couldn’t change your desire/ Because you were embers and I was a fire,” Macko sings. “I’m a handful and you’re too careful/ I wanna be used before I expire.” It ends on a chiming question of “Do you hate me?” and leaves a lasting impression. Listen below.

<a href="http://welcometosugarworld.bandcamp.com/album/we-fell-in-love" target="_blank">We Fell In Love by Sugar World</a>

“We Fell In Love” is out now.