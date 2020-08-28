Ty Dolla $ign – “Expensive” (Feat. Nicki Minaj)

Ty Dolla $ign seems to be pulling out all the stops for his upcoming album Dream House, leveraging his lengthy contacts list in service of some event singles. The first, “Ego Death,” brought together an impressive assortment of talent including Kanye West, FKA twigs, Skrillex, and serpentwithfeet. Now he’s back with a second advance track from the new project, this one featuring recent chart queen Nicki Minaj.

Ty and Nicki have teamed up before, first on Jason Derulo’s unmemorable 2017 single “Swalla” and then on Megan Thee Stallion’s season-defining 2019 hit “Hot Girl Summer.” This time Minaj arrives on a hot streak, having finally topped the Hot 100 — not once but twice — via collaborations with Doja Cat and 6ix9ine.

The latest Dolla $ign x Minaj linkup is “Expensive,” a track that will presumably appear on the Dream House LP. (As of early August it was in the mastering phase.) Hear “Expensive” below.