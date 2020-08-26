Blue Hawaii – “Feelin'”

Earlier this month, Blue Hawaii — the dancey team-up between Braids’ Raphaelle Standell-Preston and Alex Kerby — announced a new EP/mixtape thing called Under 1 House, their follow-up to last year’s full-length Open Reduction Internal Fixation. They led off with the twitchy bop “I Felt Love” and today they’re back with another track from it, “Feelin’,” a cavernous-sounding house track that’s easy to get lost in.

“We jammed out the song following a series of shows in North America and Europe where the crowd would respond best to no frills, fun and straightforward grooves with a nice loud vocal on top,” the band said in a statement. “The song mimics the feeling of those concerts and contains a classic touch of house music with the added flair of live saxophone and loose drum programming.”

Listen below.

Under 1 House is out 9/25 via Arbutus Records.